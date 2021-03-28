One68 Global Capital LLC Invests $133,000 in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Arcimoto Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.