One68 Global Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. One68 Global Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Petra Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of PAIC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16.

Petra Acquisition Company Profile

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

