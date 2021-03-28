One68 Global Capital LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. One68 Global Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Lincoln Educational Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

