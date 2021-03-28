OneLedger (OLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $716,105.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. OneLedger has a market cap of $8.28 million and $716,105.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.06 or 0.00611244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00064987 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00024070 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,051,378 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

