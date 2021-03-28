OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ONEW stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 70,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,399. The company has a market capitalization of $581.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth approximately $10,793,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $5,635,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $5,181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

