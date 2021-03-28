Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Insider Sells $49,375.00 in Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $570.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. CRV LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $15,879,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after buying an additional 276,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,171,000 after buying an additional 98,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 60.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 43,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPRT. Barclays increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.