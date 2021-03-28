Oppenheimer Weighs in on Bionano Genomics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bionano Genomics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

BNGO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

