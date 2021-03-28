OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo Sells 80,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OPRX stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.33 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

