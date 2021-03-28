Orbimed Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 834,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.7% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $197,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.64. 2,895,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.40 and its 200-day moving average is $229.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

