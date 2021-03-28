Orbimed Advisors LLC Makes New $12.93 Million Investment in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of ALXO traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,279. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.