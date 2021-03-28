Orbimed Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 162,400 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 162,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.19. 299,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,641. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.93 and its 200 day moving average is $208.82. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.56 and a 1 year high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

