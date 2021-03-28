Origin Sport Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $383,990.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

