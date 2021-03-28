Orion Protocol (ORN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.63 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for about $24.52 or 0.00044065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $509.91 million and $25.63 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00057654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00228625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.68 or 0.00924861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00080236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028725 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,794,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

