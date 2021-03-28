Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the February 28th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

OVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 898,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,183. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $261.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

