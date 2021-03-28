Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Tudor Pickering currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist increased their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of OVV opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

