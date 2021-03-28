Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.44

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $6.28. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 820,031 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

