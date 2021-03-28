Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Eversource Energy accounts for 1.5% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

NYSE ES opened at $85.79 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.