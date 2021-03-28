Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 658,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $144,017,000 after acquiring an additional 129,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

V opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.47. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.60 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The company has a market cap of $416.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.