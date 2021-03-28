Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.43. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

