Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

