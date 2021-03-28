Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes $974,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.63. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $223.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

