Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $319.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.