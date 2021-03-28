PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

