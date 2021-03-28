Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 5.87% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000.

NYSEARCA PTBD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,675. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

