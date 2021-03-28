Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PFLC remained flat at $$12.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

