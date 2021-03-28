Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.08 Million in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,229,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,628,000 after purchasing an additional 580,711 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,158,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after buying an additional 340,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

GOOS opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

