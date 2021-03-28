Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $316,760.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA opened at $854.53 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $288.98 and a one year high of $887.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.47.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.