Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 24,551 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Lennar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN opened at $102.85 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

