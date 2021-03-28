Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 42,128 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,128 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.