Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 43,930 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,930 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Xerox were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 30.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

