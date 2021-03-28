Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Danske cut Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.