ParallelCoin Price Hits $0.47 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $149,228.50 and $3,243.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.47 or 0.00330296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000598 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

