Parian Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 82,839 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 82,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,000. Berkeley Lights makes up approximately 1.8% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLI. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,484,000 after buying an additional 132,589 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 777,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after buying an additional 171,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $47,716,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,003 shares of company stock worth $39,414,315.

Shares of BLI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.78. 2,224,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.06.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.