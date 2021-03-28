Parian Global Management LP Buys Shares of 103,000 Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,268,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $13,871,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $6,835,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $5,464,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $5,350,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTCVU traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 80,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,106. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

