Parian Global Management LP Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 349,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. Parian Global Management LP owned about 1.95% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,152,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,340,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFHT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.05. 40,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

