Parian Global Management LP Makes New Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.28% of The RealReal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 1,502,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,101. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $42,191.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $1,456,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,384,524 shares in the company, valued at $75,034,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,325 shares of company stock worth $9,910,948. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

