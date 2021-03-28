PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $1.28

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002289 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $141.15 million and $1.12 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070593 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000650 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.