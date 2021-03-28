Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.26. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after buying an additional 2,507,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

