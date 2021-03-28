PayPie (PPP) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $7,266.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00047778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.32 or 0.00612453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024201 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb.

PayPie Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.