Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $656.10

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 656.10 ($8.57) and traded as high as GBX 799.40 ($10.44). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 772.80 ($10.10), with a volume of 1,625,220 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Get Pearson alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 770.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 656.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.