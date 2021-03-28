Peconic Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 250,000 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,000. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 0.8% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.44. 6,891,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,492. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

