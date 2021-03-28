Peconic Partners LLC Has $19.51 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Peconic Partners LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up about 2.3% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $4,292,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 147,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,097,000 after buying an additional 34,374 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock traded up $10.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.57. The stock had a trading volume of 521,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,548. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,883.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.09 and a 200 day moving average of $283.24.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

