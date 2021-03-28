Peconic Partners LLC Invests $86,000 in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVET shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,453. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

