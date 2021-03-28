PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Acquires $5,016,743.35 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 80,461 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.35 per share, with a total value of $5,016,743.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 70,668 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.21 per share, with a total value of $4,608,260.28.

On Friday, March 12th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 26,431 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $1,730,966.19.

On Monday, March 8th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $6,347,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

