Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $53.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.77.

Several brokerages have commented on PNR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

PNR traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.24. 781,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,910. Pentair has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

