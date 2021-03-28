People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. 3,363,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,646,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.