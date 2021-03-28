Perlin (PERL) Hits Market Cap of $70.25 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perlin has a total market cap of $70.25 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.40 or 0.00613854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00065002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024179 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

