Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.