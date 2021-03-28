Perry Creek Capital LP Buys Shares of 65,011 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Chatham Lodging Trust comprises about 0.1% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLDT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 290,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,661. The stock has a market cap of $657.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

