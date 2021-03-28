Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives $91.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSMMY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSMMY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.90. 9,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,449. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.